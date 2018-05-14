Accessibility links
Watch Live Sets By Courtney Barnett, Gang Of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers And More : World Cafe Visit World Cafe on Tuesday through Friday to stream all of the performances from the 2018 NON-COMMvention, featuring some of Public Radio's favorite artists.
NPR logo Watch Live Sets By Courtney Barnett, Gang Of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers And More

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Watch Live Sets By Courtney Barnett, Gang Of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers And More

Stream the NON-COMMvention performances May 15-18

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Clockwise from left: Courtney Barnett, Gang of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Frank Ockenfels). Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists

Clockwise from left: Courtney Barnett, Gang of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Frank Ockenfels).

Courtesy of the artists

This week, Philadelphia's WXPN and World Cafe Live play host to the NON-COMMvention, an annual gathering of noncommercial music radio station staffers and industry pros. This year's featured performers include Courtney Barnett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brandi Carlile, Gang of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers, Parquet Courts and more.

Starting Tuesday, enjoy three nights of music — plus a handful of afternoon shows — which will be available to live-stream via NPR Music and VuHaus. Find the full schedule of set times below.

All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.

TUESDAY MAY 15

Evening Showcases

7-7:25 – Craig Stickland

7:30-7:55 – Sunny War

8-8:25 – Parquet Courts

8:30-8:55 – Mitski

9-9:25 – Nilüfer Yanya

9:30-10 – Phoebe Bridgers

10:05-10:30 – Lucy Dacus

10:35-11:05 – Rayland Baxter

11:10-11:40 – Gang of Youths

WEDNESDAY MAY 16

Free At Noon

12-12:25 – Titus Andronicus

12:30-1 – Courtney Barnett

Evening Showcases

7-7:25 – Ricky Hell & The Voidboys

7:30-7:55 – Jacob Banks

8-8:25 – White Denim

8:30-8:55 – Mt. Joy

9-9:25 – Starcrawler

9:30-10 – Natalie Prass

10:05-10:30 – Jeff Rosenstock

10:35-11:05 – Low Cut Connie

THURSDAY MAY 17

Free At Noon

12-12:25 – Jade Bird

12:30-1 – Brandi Carlile

Evening Showcases

7-7:25 – William Prince

7:30-7:55 – The Wood Brothers

8-8:25 – King Tuff

8:30-8:55 – The Record Company

9-9:25 – Hop Along

9:30-10 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

10:05-10:30 – Sweet Spirit

10:35-11:05 – Angelique Kidjo

FRIDAY MAY 18

Free At Noon

12-12:25 – Belly

12:30-1 – Editors

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists