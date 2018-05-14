Watch Live Sets By Courtney Barnett, Gang Of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers And More Stream the NON-COMMvention performances May 15-18

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artists Courtesy of the artists

This week, Philadelphia's WXPN and World Cafe Live play host to the NON-COMMvention, an annual gathering of noncommercial music radio station staffers and industry pros. This year's featured performers include Courtney Barnett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Brandi Carlile, Gang of Youths, Phoebe Bridgers, Parquet Courts and more.

Starting Tuesday, enjoy three nights of music — plus a handful of afternoon shows — which will be available to live-stream via NPR Music and VuHaus. Find the full schedule of set times below.

All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.

TUESDAY MAY 15

Evening Showcases

7-7:25 – Craig Stickland

7:30-7:55 – Sunny War

8-8:25 – Parquet Courts

8:30-8:55 – Mitski

9-9:25 – Nilüfer Yanya

9:30-10 – Phoebe Bridgers

10:05-10:30 – Lucy Dacus

10:35-11:05 – Rayland Baxter

11:10-11:40 – Gang of Youths

WEDNESDAY MAY 16

Free At Noon

12-12:25 – Titus Andronicus

12:30-1 – Courtney Barnett

Evening Showcases



7-7:25 – Ricky Hell & The Voidboys

7:30-7:55 – Jacob Banks

8-8:25 – White Denim

8:30-8:55 – Mt. Joy

9-9:25 – Starcrawler

9:30-10 – Natalie Prass

10:05-10:30 – Jeff Rosenstock

10:35-11:05 – Low Cut Connie

THURSDAY MAY 17

Free At Noon

12-12:25 – Jade Bird

12:30-1 – Brandi Carlile

Evening Showcases

7-7:25 – William Prince

7:30-7:55 – The Wood Brothers

8-8:25 – King Tuff

8:30-8:55 – The Record Company

9-9:25 – Hop Along

9:30-10 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

10:05-10:30 – Sweet Spirit

10:35-11:05 – Angelique Kidjo

FRIDAY MAY 18

Free At Noon

12-12:25 – Belly

12:30-1 – Editors