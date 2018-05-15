Watch Live: Phoebe Bridgers, Gang Of Youths, Rayland Baxter And More

VuHaus

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 15, watch Phoebe Bridgers, Gang Of Youths, Rayland Baxter and more perform during the first night of public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Find Tuesday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern Standard Time and are subject to change.

TUESDAY MAY 15

7;00 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. – Craig Stickland

7:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. – Sunny War

8:00 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. – Parquet Courts

8:30 p.m. - 8:55 p.m. – Mitski

9:00 p.m. - 9:25 p.m. – Nilüfer Yanya

9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. – Phoebe Bridgers

10:05 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. – Lucy Dacus

10:35 p.m. - 11:05 p.m. – Rayland Baxter

11:10 p.m. - 11:40 p.m. – Gang Of Youths

NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.