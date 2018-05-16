Watch Live: Titus Andronicus, Courtney Barnett Perform In Philadelphia

VuHaus

Beginning at 12 noon ET on Wednesday, May 16, watch Titus Andronicus and Courtney Barnett more perform during the first Free At Noon Concert of public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Find set times below, shown in Eastern Time and are subject to change.

WEDESDAY MAY 16

12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m. – Titus Andronicus

12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.– Courtney Barnett

NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.