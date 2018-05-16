Lake Street Dive On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Good Kisser"

"Musta Been Something"

"Saving All My Sinning"

In this session, we have some serious musicians who trained at a conservatory and make carefully arranged music with tricky harmonies. Sound like a recipe for fun? It is. This is Lake Street Dive we're talking about, and if you've heard any of the original music they make, you know they take all the most fun bits of pop, soul, disco, jazz, rock and roll and stitch them together into something all their own. Lake Street Dive's latest album is called Free Yourself Up.

The four original members met at New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and each have their own super power. Bridget Kearney is a slick beast on the bass. Mike Calabrese finds the right feel for each song behind the drum kit. Mike "McDuck" Olson keeps it snappy on trumpet and guitar. And Rachel Price has an unforgettable voice that's both powerful and playful at the same time. They all trade off writing songs. And they've welcomed a new member on this album, the impressive Akie Bermiss on keys.

Lake Street Dive perform live, tells stories about the old days on tour when they stuffed a big bass into the front seat of their Subaru and what it's like to spend the Fourth of July with Stephen Colbert. Hear it all in the player.