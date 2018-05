Watch Live Today: Brandi Carlile And Jade Bird

VuHaus

Beginning at noon ET on Thursday, May 17, watch Brandi Carlile and Jade Bird perform live at public radio's Non-Comm conference. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

THURSDAY MAY 17

12:00-12:25 p.m. ET – Jade Bird

12:30-1:00 p.m. ET – Brandi Carlile

The Non-Comm radio conference runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.