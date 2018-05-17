Watch Live: The Record Company, Hop Along, Sweet Spirit And More

VuHaus

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 17, watch The Record Company, Hop Along, Sweet Spirit and more perform during the Thursday night of public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Find Thursday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern Time and are subject to change.

THURSDAY MAY 17

7:00 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. – William Prince

7:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. – The Wood Brothers

8:00 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. – King Tuff

8:30-8:55 – The Record Company

9-9:25 – Hop Along

9:30-10 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

10:05-10:30 – Sweet Spirit

10:35-11:05 – Angelique Kidjo



NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.