Watch Live: Belly, Editors Perform In Philadelphia

VuHaus

Beginning at 12 noon ET on Friday, May 18, watch Belly and Editors perform live at public radio's NON-COMMvention 2018 Free At Noon Concert. The show streams via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Find set times below, shown in Eastern Time and subject to change.

FRIDAY MAY 18

12:oo p.m. - 12:25 p.m. – Belly

12:30 p.m. - 1: 00 p.m. – Editors

NON-COMM runs Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18. Check out the full schedule of performances.