Belly On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dylan Eddinger/WXPN Dylan Eddinger/WXPN

In 1995, Bill Watterson, the author of the Calvin and Hobbes comic strip, decided to end it even though it seemed like the comic was in its prime. Since then, Bill has said, "It's better to leave the party early." Belly, our guest in this session did the very same thing. The band had explosive success with the debut album Star in 1993 and was all over MTV with the hit song "Feed the Tree." Belly released the follow-up King in 1995, grabbing the cover of Rolling Stone in the spring of that year. But by the fall, Belly broke up. To some people, they left the party early.

But that doesn't mean you can't throw another party later. In 2016, Belly reunited for some shows, and has since made a new album called Dove that came out at the beginning of the month.

All four members of the band — Tanya Donelly, Gail Greenwood, Tom and Chris Gorman — have been cranking out creative projects in the time since, including solo albums for Tanya, tours for Gail and photography for Tom and Chris. But when they came into World Cafe, it seemed like Belly is the party they all want to be attending right now.