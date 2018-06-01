Charley Crockett On World Cafe

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ashley Gellman/WXPN Ashley Gellman/WXPN

Set List "Lil' Girls Name"

"How Long Will I Last"

"I Wanna Cry"

"Ain't Gotta Worry Child"

Meeting Charley Crockett through his music, you get the sense he's the kind of guy who, in person, would shake your hand, look you straight in the eye and remember your name. Charley was raised in South Texas by a single mom whose unshakable sense of ambition and perseverance rubbed off.

Charley spent time in New Orleans' French Quarter and hitchhiked his way to New York City, busking on the streets of cities and sleeping in parks, warehouses or rehearsal spaces of people he met along the way. Charley got caught up in a stock fraud scheme with his brother who ended up in prison and they lost their sister to addiction. Charley's had ups and downs and has come out on the other side with a cowboy hat, some amazing songs and a hard-earned version of optimism that's nothing short of inspiring. And oh yeah, Charley is a distant relative of Davy Crockett (as he says many Texans are).

Hear his live performances in the player.