Robert Finley On World Cafe

Set List "Medicine Woman"

"Holy Wine"

"Get It While You Can"

Described by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys as the "greatest soul singer alive," Robert Finley joined us for a live session. His story is a quintessential American one of perseverance. He's loved music and performing his whole life, and now finally released his first album in his early 60s.

At the age of 10, Finley was given $20 dollars by his father and told to go buy himself a pair of shoes. What he came home with instead was a guitar that sparked a musical passion that's followed him his entire life, even during his service in the Armed Forces, where Finley lead an Army band across Europe in the '70s. Here's a hint: they weren't shoes.

Decades later, Finley was discovered by the Music Maker Relief Foundation busking on the streets in Arkansas, which eventually led to having his new record, Goin' Platinum, written and produced by Dan Auerbach. Auerbach was such a fan, he gathered up some of the best players in Nashville and beyond, with songs co-written with John Prine and Nick Lowe and performances from Bobby Wood, David Roe, Duane Eddy, Pat McLaughlin and a whole lot more.

Did I mention he's a quintessential American success story? We'll find out more about his path and hear a live performance in this session.