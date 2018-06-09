Watch The Fairfield Four & The Campbell Brothers Perform Live

VuHaus

Tonight the World Cafe presents an evening of black gospel music, bringing together the classic gospel quartet singing of The Fairfield Four and The Campbell Brothers, who perform a rich variety of material from the African American Holiness-Pentecostal repertoire.

These performances are part of the Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul project, a year long initiative the brings together live performances, radio features and a website, tracing the story of gospel music's role and influence in contemporary rock, R&B and soul music. Presented by World Cafe host producing station WXPN, the performances will be available through VuHaus in the video player above. Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul has been supported by the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.

Showtimes:

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. - The Fairfield Four

9:30 - 10:30 p.m. - The Campbell Brothers