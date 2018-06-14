Natalie Prass On World Cafe

VuHaus

Set List "Hot For The Mountain"

"Short Court Style"

"Lost"

As the saying goes, "You catch more flies with honey than vinegar." So it is for Natalie Prass on her new album, The Future and the Past.

A few years ago, the singer and songwriter had an entire album of material ready to record — but the 2016 election left her "devastated," in her words, so she scrapped what she had been working on to write new songs that reflected the world around her. Those new songs aren't embittered or in-your-face or even downtempo. Rather than taking on an acid tongue, she digs into the sweeter possibilities — that tough times can make people stick together, stand up and be counted and even dance.

The Future and the Past is Natalie Prass' follow-up to her 2015 solo debut, which got rave reviews. She made the new record with producer and long-time friend Matthew E. White at Spacebomb Studios in Richmond, Va. The creativity of her chord progressions and melody lines is just exceptional and precise — as is her live performance. Listen in the player above.