Watch Lera Lynn's 'Plays Well With Others' Record Release Concert In Nashville

VuHaus

Join us for a special live broadcast on WMOT and VuHaus webcast this Friday evening, June 22 as WMOT and World Cafe present a special record release concert featuring Lera Lynn. The Nashville singer-songwriter releases her new album Plays Well With Others and to celebrate will be performing a concert from 3rd and Lindsley Bar & Grill in Nashville featuring special guests John Paul White, Rodney Crowell, Peter Bradley Adams, Nicole Atkins, Andrew Combs, and Dylan LeBlanc — all of whom recorded with Lynn on the new album.

Co-hosted by Jessie Scott of WMOT and NPR Music's Ann Powers, this special show will offer an in-depth listen into Lynn's excellent new album of duets. Many know Lynn from her appearance in True Detective's second season, appearing in the popular HBO series as a barroom singer and contributing a handful of original songs to the show's soundtrack. Her music has also been heard in HBO's The Young Pope, the Late Show with David Letterman and Later... with Jools Holland.

About Plays Well With Others, Lynn told World Cafe: "Most of the people on the record I met while touring and sharing a bill with. Each of them I find incredibly inspiring and have longed to work with them in some capacity on many occasions. Finally the idea just struck me one day; I should write a bunch of duets with these amazing artists I know. I knew it'd be a challenge, if not for the scheduling alone, as they are all hard-working, but I wanted to write music that was fun and low-pressure, and that pulled me out of my own writing corner a little."

Watch this special performance starting at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET via VuHaus, WMOT or on the player above.