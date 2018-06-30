Heavy Rotation: The Songs We're Obsessed With Halfway Through 2018

Parker Millsap, 'Fine Line'

Song: Fine Line

Parker Millsap is just one of those guys who seems destined to be a star. Between his Hollywood good looks and his skills as a musician, it appears it's just a matter of time. That time may have arrived. Millsap has just released Other Arrangements, his strongest album to date. Other Arrangements finds Millsap venturing outside of his established role as an Americana troubadour and into a broader world. The song "Fine Line" is a great example of that journey and may prove to be the song of the summer.



"Fine Line" showcases Millsap's grittier side with a driving guitar riff and lyrics that come off as chaotic and crazy. It's nice to see this side of Millsap. "Fine Line" finds Millsap going to the edge and taking his fans along for the ride. If you're looking for the perfect song to kick start your next party look no further than "Fine Line." — Benjamin McPhail, The Colorado Sound

YouTube