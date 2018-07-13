The Suffers On World Cafe

VuHaus

Set List "Do Whatever"

"I Think I Love You"

"Everything Here"

Are you up for having a good time today? Trick question — it's impossible not to have a good time with The Suffers, as Kam Franklin explains in the opening lines of "Do Whatever": "Full on disclosure, I'm not here for exposure / I came to have a good time, so let me shine."

Yes, The Suffers' music is a lot of fun, but the band has worked incredibly hard to get here, surviving hurricanes and discrimination in the music business to thrive, all while repping its hometown of Houston. And when I say repping, I mean it: The members consider Houston's music scene and diversity a huge part of their identity, and have even appeared in an ad promoting tourism in their city. Hear their World Cafe session in the player above.