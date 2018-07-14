Watch ÌFÉ, Delaporte, Femina-X And More, Live At Nuevofest 2018

VuHaus

This Sunday, July 15, watch a live stream of Nuevofest 2018, a Latin music festival hosted by Philadelphia's WXPN and AfroTaíno Productions with performances by seven outstanding artists. You can catch all the action here via VuHaus, public radio's music-discovery video platform. More info on the event and each artist can be found at Latinroots.org.

Find an approximate schedule of performances below; all listings are in Eastern time.

Set Times

4:45 p.m. - Delaporte

5:20 p.m. - Elena & Los Fulanos

6:00 p.m. - Femina-X

6:50 p.m. - Dos Santos

7:35 p.m. - Very Be Careful

8:25 p.m. - ÌFÉ

9:15 p.m. - Orquesta Akokán