World Cafe Encore Week: Revisiting The Past Year Of Studio Sessions

As the saying goes, "You catch more flies with honey than vinegar." So it is for Natalie Prass on her new album, The Future and the Past.

A few years ago, the singer and songwriter had an entire album of material ready to record. But after the 2016 election left her "devastated," in her words, she scrapped what she had been working on to write new songs that reflected the world around her. Those new songs aren't embittered or in-your-face or even downtempo. Rather than taking on an acid tongue, she digs into the sweeter possibilities — that tough times can make people stick together, stand up and be counted and even dance. (Read More)