Watch The Lone Bellow And Bermuda Triangle Perform Live : World Cafe Representing Brooklyn and Nashville, these trio's go back to back, capping off the live webcast from day one of the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.
Watch The Lone Bellow And Bermuda Triangle Perform Live

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, July 27, you can watch The Lone Bellow, Bermuda Triangle, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and more perform during the first day of WXPN's 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront, in Camden, N.J., just across the river from Philly. Find the set times below (subject to change.)

Webcast Schedule: Friday, July 27, 2018
4:00 P.M. - SWIFT TECHNIQUE
4:35 P.M. - GREG SOVER BAND
5:00 P.M. - THE NATIONAL RESERVE
5:30 P.M. - M.A.K.U. SOUNDSYSTEM
6:00 P.M. - LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL
6:55 P.M. - BERMUDA TRIANGLE
7:50 P.M. - THE LONE BELLOW

