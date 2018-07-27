Watch Margo Price And Femi Kuti & The Positive Force Live

Beginning at 12 noon ET on Saturday, July 28, you can watch Margo Price, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Sunflower Bean and more perform during the second day of WXPN's 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront in Camden N.J., just across the river from Philadelphia. Find the set times below (subject to change.)

Webcast Schedule: Saturday, July 28, 2018

12:00 P.M. - KATIE FRANK

12:25 P.M. - HURRY

1:00 P.M. - &MORE

1:35 P.M. - NATALIE PRASS

2:20 P.M. - JUPITER & OKWESS

3:05 P.M. - MONDO COZMO

3:55 P.M. - COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

4:45 P.M. - FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE

5:45 P.M. - SUNFLOWER BEAN

6:35 P.M. - MARGO PRICE