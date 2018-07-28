Heavy Rotation: 10 Hot Summer Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Bob Moses, 'Heaven Only Knows'

If we imagine the duo Bob Moses to be a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, then electronic music is Jimmy Vallance is the chocolate, and indie songcraft is Tom Howie is peanut butter. You're likely to hear the duo's new single "Back Down" in the coming months, but there are other hidden gems on the album Battle Lines, due out in September. "Heaven Only Knows," is a soulful ballad set against a percussive backdrop and adorned with The Beach Boys-level harmonies.



That the track serves as a counterpoint to the more propulsive single is intentional. The band went into the project looking for a more diverse musical palette, varying tempo and creating different moods. The stylistic changes from song to song expand on the creative promise inherent in the duo's contrasting, divergent influences. The end result of this collision of musical camps is a confection of songs that surprise and delight.-- Jon Hart, The Bridge

