Watch Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band And Blind Boys Of Alabama Perform Live

VuHaus

Beginning at 12 noon ET on Sunday, July 29, you can watch Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Blind Boys Of Alabama, Phoebe Bridgers and more perform during the final day of WXPN's 2018 XPoNential Music Festival.

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J., just across the river from Philadelphia. Find the set times below (subject to change.)

Webcast Schedule: Sunday, July 29, 2018

12:00 P.M. - HARMONY WOODS

12:25 P.M. - DEVON GILFILLIAN

1:05 P.M. - LO MOON

1:55 P.M. - MT. JOY

2:40 P.M. - PHOEBE BRIDGERS

3:30 P.M. - DARLINGSIDE

4:15 P.M. - TANK & THE BANGAS

5:05 P.M. - HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

5:55 P.M. - BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA

7:00 P.M. - JD MCPHERSON

7:50 P.M. - JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND