Watch The Dixie Hummingbirds Perform Live

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, World Cafe presents an evening of live music performed by one of the most enduring and influential gospel groups of all time, The Dixie Hummingbirds - celebrating it's unprecedented 90th anniversary.

These performances are part of the Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul project, a year-long initiative the brings together live performances, radio features and a website tracing the story of gospel music's role and influence in contemporary rock, R&B and soul music. Presented by World Cafe-producing station WXPN, the performances will be available through VuHaus in the video player above. Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul has been supported by the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

This performance starts at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018.

