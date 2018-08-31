Meg Myers On World Cafe

Set List "Numb"

"Done"

"Jealous Sea"

Meg Myers loves mixtapes! Not just listening to them but making them. She's curated a few of them with names like The Blue Goo. Now, this cause pause for concern as I'm in the DJ business, but thankfully, she's got more important things to focus on than being Mix Master Meg at the World Cafe.

That's because Meg rocks. She makes explosive, aggressive rock coupled with synthesizers, strings and plenty of distortion. Her music is a bit like Nine Inch Nails got into a fight with Pixies (a band she toured with), but with the added benefit of incredibly dynamic female vocals.

On her latest album, Take Me To The Disco, she worked with Christian "Leggy" Langdon, who produced and performed on the album. But it almost didn't see the light of day because of record label issues Thankfully, Myers found a new musical home just in time and we couldn't be more thrilled. Hear the complete session in the player.

