Experience The 2018 XPoNential Music Festival On Video

Enlarge this image toggle caption John Vettese / Natalie Piserchio/WXPN John Vettese / Natalie Piserchio/WXPN

For the last 25 years, WXPN in Philadelphia, where we produce World Cafe, has been presenting a three-day music event, the XPoNential Music Festival. This year, over the weekend of July 27, 28 and 29, more than 30 bands performed.

Today we bring you highlights from this year, featuring performances from Margo Price, Josh Ritter, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Blind Boys of Alabama, Sunflower Bean, Courtney Marie Andrews, Mondo Cozmo, Hiss Golden Messenger, The National Reserve, NPR Slingshot artists Mt. Joy and Lo Moon, Bermuda Triangle (featuring Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes), Darlingside, Devon Gilfillian, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Jupiter & Okwess, Philadelphia hip-hop group &More and others. Watch these performances in the VuHaus playlist below.