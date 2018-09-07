NPR Music, WMOT And World Cafe To Livestream AmericanaFest Performances And Awards

The Americana Music Festival gets underway in Nashville on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 16. Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 19th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features a broad range of music showcases from diverse musicians in alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters, as well as dozens of day time industry panels.

This year, NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe will present the inaugural Americana Fest Day Stage from The Local in Nashville. Performances will be broadcast on WMOT with video webcasts on NPR Music and World Cafe via VuHaus. Over 25 bands will appear, including performances by Richard Thompson, The War and Treaty, Alejandro Escovedo, Cordovas, Kathy Mattea, Ruston Kelly and more. The full schedule is below (all Central Time):

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT, NPR Music and World Cafe will also webcast the Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Hosted by The Milk Carton Kids, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan,there will be performances and appearances by k.d. lang, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Rosanne Cash, John Prine, Robert Earl Keen, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, I'm With Her, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Mary Gauthier, Anderson East, Lilly Hiatt, Tyler Childers and Courtney Marie Andrews. An all-star band, under the musical direction of Buddy Miller will back up the performers including Don Was, Jerry Pentecost, Joe Pisapia, Ian Fitchuk, Lillie Mae, Josh Grange, Jim Hoke and the incredible McCrary Sisters.

Find the full schedule (Central Time) for the inaugural Americana Fest Day Stage below.

Americana Fest Day Stage Schedule (CT)

Tuesday, Sept. 11

12:00 p.m. Will Hoge

1:00 p.m. Ruston Kelly

2:00 p.m. The Accidentals

3:00 p.m. The Black Lillies

4:00 p.m. Paul Thorn

5:00 p.m. Nicki Bluhm

6:00 p.m. Mike Farris

Wednesday, Sept. 12

12:00 p.m. Amy Helm

1:00 p.m. The War and Treaty

2:00 p.m. Shemekia Copeland

6:30 p.m. Americana Music Honors & Awards Ceremony

Thursday, Sept. 13

12:00 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel

1:00 p.m. Paul Cauthen

2:00 p.m. Sam Morrow

3:00 p.m. The Earls of Leicester

4:00 p.m. Whitehorse

5:00 p.m. Alejandro Escovedo

Friday, Sept. 14

2:00 p.m. Richard Thompson

3:00 p.m. The Milk Carton Kids

4:00 p.m. Tommy Emmanuel

5:00 p.m. New Reveille

Saturday, Sept. 15

12:00 p.m. Jackie Greene

1:00 p.m. Phil Cook

2:00 p.m. Kathy Mattea

3:00 p.m. The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

4:00 p.m. Band of Heathens

5:00 p.m. Cordovas