Watch A Live Webcast Of The 2018 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 19th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features a broad range of music showcases from diverse musicians in alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues and folk as well as dozens of day time industry panels.

Surrounded by live streamed performances on the Day Stage from The Local in Nashville, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT, NPR Music and World Cafe will webcast the Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony live from the Ryman Auditorium.

Hosted by The Milk Carton Kids, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, there will be performances and appearances by k.d. lang, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Rosanne Cash, John Prine, Robert Earl Keen, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, I'm With Her, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Mary Gauthier, Anderson East, Lilly Hiatt, Tyler Childers and Courtney Marie Andrews. An all-star band, under the musical direction of Buddy Miller will back up the performers including Don Was, Jerry Pentecost, Joe Pisapia, Ian Fitchuk, Lillie Mae, Josh Grange, Jim Hoke and the incredible McCrary Sisters.

Watch the entire show in the player on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT.