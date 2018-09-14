Watch Jackie Greene, Kathy Mattea, Band Of Heathens And More Live From AmericanaFest

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 19th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features a broad range of music showcases from diverse musicians in alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues and folk as well as dozens of day time industry panels.

This year, NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe present the inaugural AmericanaFest Day Stage from The Local in Nashville. Performances will be broadcast on WMOT with video webcasts on NPR Music and World Cafe via VuHaus. Over 25 bands will appear over the five days, plus a live webcast of the Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony, which aired on Wednesday, Sept. 12, presented by NPR Music and World Cafe.

Saturday, Sept. 15, features performances by Jackie Greene, The Bottle Rockets, Kathy Mattea, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Band Of Heathens and Cordovas. Watch all the performances in the player above. The complete schedule (Central Time) is listed below.

Saturday, Sept. 15

12:00 p.m. Jackie Greene

1:00 p.m. The Bottle Rockets

2:00 p.m. Kathy Mattea

3:00 p.m. The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

4:00 p.m. Band of Heathens

5:00 p.m. Cordovas