Watch The McCrary Sisters Perform Live

VuHaus

On Saturday, Sept. 22, World Cafe presents an evening of live music by the The McCrary Sisters, performing a unique style of gospel influenced by classic soul, Americana, blues and R&B.

These performances are part of the Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul project, a yearlong initiative the brings together live performances, radio features and a website tracing the story of gospel music's role and influence in contemporary rock, R&B and soul music. Presented by WXPN, these performances will be available through VuHaus in the video player above. Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul has been supported by the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

This performance starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.