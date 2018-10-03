Jad Abumrad On World Cafe

Playlist "3rd Amendment," They Might Be Giants

"4th Amendment," Briana Marela

"1st Amendment," Joey Stylez

"19th Amendment," Dolly Parton

"15th Amendment," Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

"25th Amendment," Devendra Banhart

Dolly Parton, Devendra Banhart, Flor de Toloache and They Might Be Giants all contributed original songs to a new compilation called 27: The Most Perfect Album. They were invited by Jad Abumrad and his team at "More Perfect," a Radiolab spin-off series which explores how Supreme Court decisions affect people's lives. All the songs on 27: The Most Perfect Album are inspired by amendments to the United States Constitution. Some songs are history lessons, some are abstract explorations and all are musically interesting.

Jad joins me to talk through turning an ever-evolving and important document into a perfect record. Hear it all in the player.