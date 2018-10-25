Mountain Man On World Cafe

Set List "Ring Tang Ring Toon"

"Boat"

"Underwear"

"Slow Wake Up Sunday Morning"

Something truly magical happens when Amelia Meath (from Sylvan Esso), Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig are in the same room, huddled around the same mic, breathing and harmonizing together.

The three met more than a decade ago at Bennington College, and put out their debut album as Mountain Man back in 2010. We fell in love with it and have waited patiently eight years since then for the trio to get together for a new record. Mercifully, they've released Magic Ship.

Listen in the player as Amelia, Molly and Alex perform live and share the story of the cross-country friendship road trip that led to Mountain Man's new album.