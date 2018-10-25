Trent Dabbs Will Make You An Optimist With 'Good And Lasting'

Over the course of his career, Trent Dabbs has written a lot of songs. While you might not know his name, or his own solo material, there's a very good chance you've heard and know some of the songs Dabbs has written or co-written with others. The Nashville-based songwriter's credits include "High Horse," by Kacey Musgraves, "Girls Chase Boys" by Ingrid Michaelson, and "Deep Water" by American Authors.

Since 2004, Dabbs has released 10 solo albums, and is about to release album number 11, Positano, on November 16. His songs have been performed by Ashley Monroe, Joy Williams (formerly of Civil Wars), Natalie Hemby, and others. With his wife, Kristen, he co-founded Nashville's Ten Out of Tenn, a touring and performing collective of singer-songwriters in 2005. Dabbs also records and tours with Amy Stroup as Sugar + The Hi-Lows.

Trent Dabbs, Positano Tracklist "Good and Lasting" "The One Who Stays" "Positano" "Set For Life" "Kids Can Be Cruel" "Back Before Dark" "Can't Go Wrong" "For the Lonely Ones" "Come Home Safe"

Positano is the follow-up to 2016's The Optimist and already has a world-famous fan. The early single "Come Home Safe" was picked by Taylor Swift for her Songs Taylor Loves Spotify playlist. Today, World Cafe premieres his next single, "Good And Lasting." With a John Lennon-esque vibe (it could fit in somewhere between "Watching The Wheels" and "Mind Games"), Dabbs' melodic charm is in full effect, and the layered harmonies and sweeping, dreamy guitars welcome you into the song with open, loving arms.

Positano comes out Nov. 16 on Ready. Set. Records.