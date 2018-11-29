The Nude Party On World Cafe

VuHaus

Set List "Feels Alright"

"Astral Man"

"Live Like Me"

"Chevrolet Man"

There's one obvious thing to get out of the way up front. Yes, The Nude Party actually played without clothes during the band's formative years at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. During their college years, the members hadn't picked a name for the band and because of their lack of wardrobe, the locals dubbed the group "The Naked Party Band."

The Nude Party was born. The six-piece is probably sick of being asked about it, but there's truth in the name even if they play clothed. And don't worry, gang, no one asks the members of Barenaked Ladies about their name anymore.

The six-piece now call the Catskill Mountains of New York home. That's where the members pay rent to Oakley Munson of the Black Lips, who also serves as the band's producer.

The Nude Party creates an unmistakable mix of indie, folk, psych, and good old-fashioned rock and roll, and you can sense the deep friendship the guys created over the years. I hope you can catch some of that interplay in our conversation, and in the performance. Let's get to that, shall we? Hear the complete session in the player.