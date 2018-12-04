Accessibility links
Anna St. Louis On World Cafe : World Cafe Willie Nelson, Mazzy Star and Neil Young have all inspired this LA transplant to make inviting music that carries an air of mystery, nostalgia and ease.

Set List

  • "Understand"
  • "Fire"
  • "The Bells"

Willie Nelson, Mazzy Star and Neil Young have all inspired today's guest to make inviting music that carries an air of mystery, nostalgia and ease. Anna St. Louis started writing songs when she moved to LA about five years ago. Her debut full-length album, If Only There Was a River, came out earlier this year. It was produced by Kyle Thomas (King Tuff) and Kevin Morby, who Anna knows from her hometown of Kansas City, Mo.

In this session, hear Anna perform stripped down solo versions of her songs with the warmth of wool socks and hot toddies in early December. That, and more, in the player.

