Doyle Bramhall II On World Cafe

Set List "Everything You Need"

"Parvanah"

"Searching For Love"

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Doyle Bramhall II is a musicians' musician. He's worked with with Sheryl Crow, T-Bone Burnett, Willie Nelson, John Legend, Greg Allman, Norah Jones, Allan Toussaint and Michelle N'degllecello, and served as musical director for Roger Waters in the early '00s before partnering extensively with Eric Clapton. Those are some credentials.

Listening to Doyle's latest album Shades, and you can hear the elasticity of his talent. Be it his incredibly strong voice or the dizzying array of guitar licks at his disposal, especially considering the unique way he plays guitar. Doyle is left-handed, and plays a guitar strung for a right-handed player, upside down.

Doyle's as thoughtful as he is talented, so it was a pleasure to talk to an artist who excelled at being the "left-hand man" for some of the biggest and best. This session starts with "Everything You Need" from the stage of World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Hear it in the player.