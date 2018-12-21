Accessibility links
boygenius On World Cafe : World Cafe Come for the monster musicianship and harmonies, stay for the shredding and sharp commentary.

boygenius On World Cafe

Set List

  • "Me & My Dog"
  • "Salt In The Wound"
  • "Stay Down"

"Let's start a beef, you guys." Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker erupt into laughter before they can fully flesh out a fake feud that might satisfy the "supergroup" designation some have assigned their collaboration. This exchange typifies what makes the trio's debut EP as boygenius so special.

Lucy, Phoebe and Julien are each keenly aware of the tropes and expectations of the music industry, gendered and otherwise. And together, they're thrilled to mess with them. They're also genuine admirers of each other.

Come for the monster musicianship and harmonies, stay for the shredding and sharp commentary. Listen in the player.

Episode Playlist

