Accessibility links
JD McPherson Has The Ugly Sweater Blues : World Cafe McPherson performs songs from Socks, a holiday album that is equal parts earnest, loving and irreverent.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

JD McPherson On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/678172099/678238690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
JD McPherson Has The Ugly Sweater Blues

Studio Sessions

JD McPherson Has The Ugly Sweater Blues

JD McPherson On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/678172099/678238690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

JD McPherson Joshua Black Wilkins/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Joshua Black Wilkins/Courtesy of the artist

JD McPherson

Joshua Black Wilkins/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Hey Skinny Santa!"
  • "Bad Kid"
  • "Socks"
  • "Ugly Sweater Blues"
  • "All the Gifts I Need"

Explaining Christmas to someone who's never heard of it is a strange proposition. As our guest and old friend JD McPherson puts it, there's a tree in your living room, a strange man's walking around your house at midnight eating cookies, and then you get clothes.

I imagine it's an even stranger proposition to write an album of modern Christmas originals. Christmas means so many different things to so many people, and the differences matter: Is your audience children or adults, religious or not? Are they jaded? Feeling humorous? Maybe sentimental? You've got a lot of options.

JD McPherson, however, is up for it, even if that means dragging a Christmas tree into a recording studio in May. The new album Socks is his take on the most wonderful time of the year, and it's equal parts earnest, loving, and irreverent. It's a bit like our conversation here — where we talk all things sweaters, socks, and the best Christmas gift he ever received. Hear the session in the player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists