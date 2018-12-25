Accessibility links
Old 97's Show Love For The Holidays : World Cafe The band performs songs from its first album of holiday songs, including one inspired by the Ramones.

Old 97's On World Cafe

Old 97's Show Love For The Holidays

Studio Sessions

Set List

  • "Love The Holidays"
  • "Rudolph Was Blue"
  • "Christmas Is Coming"
  • "Blue Christmas"
  • "Gotta Love Being A Kid (Merry Christmas)"
  • "Total Disaster"
  • "Snow Angels"

After 25 years of bringing cheers to our ears, the alt-country rockers of the Old 97's have released their first album of holiday jams. Love the Holidays is packed with delightful originals, including one inspired by the Ramones. Hear the band perform songs from it live on World Cafe in the player above.

Episode Playlist

