Old 97's Show Love For The Holidays

VuHaus

Set List "Love The Holidays"

"Rudolph Was Blue"

"Christmas Is Coming"

"Blue Christmas"

"Gotta Love Being A Kid (Merry Christmas)"

"Total Disaster"

"Snow Angels"

After 25 years of bringing cheers to our ears, the alt-country rockers of the Old 97's have released their first album of holiday jams. Love the Holidays is packed with delightful originals, including one inspired by the Ramones. Hear the band perform songs from it live on World Cafe in the player above.