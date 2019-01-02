Accessibility links
Huffamoose On World Cafe : World Cafe The Philadelphia band has reunited with its original lineup to release its first new album in more than a decade.

Huffamoose On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/681590552/681643900" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Huffamoose (left to right): Erik Johnson, Kevin Hanson, Jim Stager and Craig Elkins. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Huffamoose (left to right): Erik Johnson, Kevin Hanson, Jim Stager and Craig Elkins.

Set List

  • "Send Out Your New Song"
  • "Wind Outta My Sails"

One day, you're touring in a rock band in your 20s, and then, all of a sudden, the checkout guy at Trader Joe's calls you "sir."

Huffamoose played the main stage at Woodstock '94 and signed a deal with Interscope Records. But it all fell apart and it took years to recover. Recently, the band has reunited with the original lineup, rounded out by Jim Stager and Eric Johnson. Craig Elkins and Kevin Hanson of Huffamoose drop by World Cafe to talk about making the band's first new album in more than a decade, ...And That's When the Golf Ball Hit Me in the Head, and to reminisce about the group's early success in the '90s. Hear Huffamoose perform songs from its new album and reflect on new outlooks on rock/life balance.

