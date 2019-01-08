Rubblebucket Break Up... And Don't Break Up

VuHaus

Set List "Annihilation Song"

"Fruity"

"Lemonade"

"What Life Is"

Kalmia Traver describes the unique circumstances of making Rubblebucket's latest album, Sun Machine, with Alex Toth, who she met in college over 15 years ago.

"We started out as romantic partners at the beginning of the album and then we weren't anymore by the end," Traver says.

The two brass musicians and singers perform live and share their story, which includes Kal fighting cancer, Alex getting sober and a break-up ritual so unique and so thoughtful, it's unlike anything we've heard. Hear the band's entire studio session in the audio player.