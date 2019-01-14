Amy Ray Isn't Afraid To 'Holler'

VuHaus

Set List "Sparrow's Boogie"

"Sure Feels Good Anyway"

"Holler"

"Didn't Know a Damn Thing"

As a gay, left-wing woman living in the South, Indigo Girls' Amy Ray says she's in love with a place that doesn't always love her back. But she draws creative fuel from the differences of opinion and expresses gratitude for the village that's helped Ray and her partner raise their child in rural Georgia. On her latest solo album, Holler, Ray calls out the difference between Southern pride and Southern hate and imagines what Jesus might have thought of a border wall.

Hear Amy discuss these themes and deliver a smoking performance with her band in the player above.