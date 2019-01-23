When In Glasgow, See Martha Ffion!

Set List "No Applause"

"Kennedy Hair"

"Real Love"

"We Make Do"

When we planned our recent World Cafe Sense of Place trip to Scotland, many people from the Internet hive mind recommended we visit Martha Ffion. So we met up with the artist at The Hug and Pint, a vegan restaurant and music venue that was instrumental in Ffion's early career, for a chat and performance.

Ffion treated us to songs from her debut full length album, Sunday Best, along with a new song called "Kennedy Hair." She talked about drawing inspiration from jokes on American TV shows and explained the term "curtain twitching."

Listen to the conversation and performance in the audio player.