When In Glasgow, See Martha Ffion! : World Cafe Recommended by locals, Martha Ffion treated us to songs from her debut full length album, Sunday Best.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
Martha Ffion On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/687665809/687673346" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sense Of Place

FromXPN

Martha Ffion performing live for World Cafe at The Hug and Pint in Glasgow. Joe Malachi Silberstein/WXPN hide caption

Joe Malachi Silberstein/WXPN

Martha Ffion performing live for World Cafe at The Hug and Pint in Glasgow.

Joe Malachi Silberstein/WXPN

Set List

  • "No Applause"
  • "Kennedy Hair"
  • "Real Love"
  • "We Make Do"

When we planned our recent World Cafe Sense of Place trip to Scotland, many people from the Internet hive mind recommended we visit Martha Ffion. So we met up with the artist at The Hug and Pint, a vegan restaurant and music venue that was instrumental in Ffion's early career, for a chat and performance.

Ffion treated us to songs from her debut full length album, Sunday Best, along with a new song called "Kennedy Hair." She talked about drawing inspiration from jokes on American TV shows and explained the term "curtain twitching."

Listen to the conversation and performance in the audio player.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists