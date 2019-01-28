Accessibility links
Gregory Alan Isakov On Barn Tunes And Sand Dunes : World Cafe Take a trip to the farm in Colorado where Isakov created his latest album, Evening Machines.

Gregory Alan Isakov On Barn Tunes And Sand Dunes

Gregory Alan Isakov Rebecca Caridad/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Rebecca Caridad/Courtesy of the artist

Gregory Alan Isakov

Rebecca Caridad/Courtesy of the artist

Playlist

  • "Dark, Dark, Dark" from Evening Machines
  • "Southern Star" from Evening Machines
  • "Chemicals" from Evening Machines
  • "Big Black Car" from This Empty Northern Hemisphere
  • "San Luis" from Evening Machines

For this session, we took a trip out to Colorado to spend time with Gregory Alan Isakov. OK, not a real trip, but a radio trip.

Gregory was born in South Africa and raised in Philadelphia but now lives on his own farm in Colorado. That's where he made his latest album, Evening Machines, from inside a barn. His process includes writing snippets of ideas on colored Post-it Notes and putting them up on the walls.

Outside, he's growing salad greens and cucumbers, and when Gregory needs to get away from the hustle and bustle of the farm to really clear his head, he takes a solo drive out to the sand dunes and writes under the stars.

Sounds magical? It is. So are the songs. We'll talk, but first we start off with a performance of "Dark, Dark, Dark." Listen in the player.

Episode Playlist

