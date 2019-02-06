Accessibility links
Love Keeps &More On The Brink In New Video 'WHOA' : World Cafe Philadelphia R&B/hip-hop duo &More has one word for the moment when there are no words left.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo Love Keeps &More On The Brink In New Video 'WHOA'

Love Keeps &More On The Brink In New Video 'WHOA'

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Philadelphia duo &More Dejanaya Spicer/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Dejanaya Spicer/Courtesy of the artist

Philadelphia duo &More

Dejanaya Spicer/Courtesy of the artist

There comes a point in the bleak landscape of current events where those paying attention are left exhausted and speechless. Philadelphia R&B/hip-hop combo &More has a word for that moment when there are no words left: "WHOA." That's the name of the latest single from the duo's Ethel Bobcat LP, due out in April, and its World Café-premiered new music video sharply satirizes 24-hour news cycle fatigue.

YouTube

Set in the studios of a fictional cable network called WHOA News Tonight, singer Donn T plays the anchor at the desk, while rapper Chill Moody is a reporter in the field. They trade rapid reactions to systemic racism, police brutality, and fake news.

While Chill raps, "Hammer and sickle, rock and thistle, cops'll frisk you / Don't sympathize for that guy, too much black pride. / Youngin tried to ride the wave, and got capsized.' / Mom cried enough tears to see her son baptized. / The headlines'll still read 'Blacks Rob,' all I hear is 'WHOA,'" archival clips of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Black Lives Matter marches, and a White House press conference race across the screen in a flickering montage. The musicians try to keep their composure and make sense of it all.

&More's 'My Own Light' Illustrates Strength In Family And Close-Knit Friendship

World Cafe

&More's 'My Own Light' Illustrates Strength In Family And Close-Knit Friendship

But the message of the visual is not one of wearied disconnection, but engagement. As hip-hop icon Chuck D of Public Enemy says in a poem introducing the video, "The youth need a reminder..."

Donn T is not only instantly recognizable as the co-frontperson of &More, but she is also a prominent face at various social actions around her native Philadelphia; pay attention at 2:17 mark in the "WHOA" video to see her holding up a sign at a protest in front of the Starbucks where two black men were racially profiled and arrested.

'The Hate U Give' Creators Tell Their Story Through A 16-Year-Old Black Girl

Movie Interviews

'The Hate U Give' Creators Tell Their Story Through A 16-Year-Old Black Girl

'The Hate U Give' Star Says The Novel Was Like 'Reading My Own Diary'

Movie Interviews

'The Hate U Give' Star Says The Novel Was Like 'Reading My Own Diary'

Donn T tells World Café that the song was inspired by the The Hate U Give, a young adult novel by Angie Thomas about a black teenager who is propelled into activism when her best friend is shot and killed by a white police officer. The striking image on the dustjacket shows the protagonist, Starr, holding up a picket sign as big as her entire body, bearing the name of the book.

"First time I saw her book's cover, something resonated," Donn T says. "My mind finished the phrase, The Hate U Give...'won't stop and let you think, the love you save, keeps you on the brink.'"

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists