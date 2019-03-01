David Gray Makes Music In Technicolor

VuHaus

Set List "Gold In A Brass Age"

"The Sapling"

"Draw The Line"

"A Tight Ship"

On his latest album, Gold In a Brass Age, David Gray's voice still sounds as glorious, distinct and beautiful as it did when he broke through the mainstream with 1998's White Ladder. But the sounds surrounding Gray's voice, both natural and digital, have grown like ivy winding over bricks, adding depth and color to his songs in new ways. That's thanks in large part to the sophisticated imagination and detailed devotion of producer Ben de Vries, who joins Gray in the live performances sprinkled throughout this interview.

Gray's last release was a "Best Of-" record. He tells World Cafe about how curating that collection influenced the creative process on his latest record. Gray also discusses his first artistic career as a painter, and how extremely nervous he used to get about showing his art. Listen in the player.