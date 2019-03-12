Watch The Marcus King Band, Bonnie Bishop, Cedric Burnside And More Live From SXSW

No ticket required! Nashville's WMOT Roots Radio is once again headed to Austin for SXSW 2019, presenting you with five straight days of live music. After last year's event included sets from Courtney Marie Andrews, Paul Thorn, and Sam Morrow, they're back with guitar virtuoso Marcus King, Nashville singer-songwriter Bonnie Bishop, Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside and more!

Webcast live via VuHaus from El Mercado in Austin, you can get a front row seat as Jessie Scott, WMOT Roots Radio program director, hosts the WMOT 895 Sessions live 12 noon to 6 p.m. CST, March 12-16.

Browse the complete daily schedule below and come back daily to watch the live performances above.

Tuesday 3/12

12:00 p.m. Rosie Flores

1:00 p.m. Dale Watson

2:00 p.m. Pat Byrne

3:00 p.m. Kelly Willis

4:00 p.m. Brother Brothers

5:00 p.m. James McMurtry

Wednesday 3/13

12:00 p.m. Chuck Mead

1:00 p.m. Cactus Blossoms

2:00 p.m. Sam Morrow

3:00 p.m. Bill Kirchen

4:00 p.m. Bonnie Bishop

5:00 p.m. Logan Ledger

Thursday 3/14

12:00 p.m. Liz Brasher

1:00 p.m. Bailen

2:00 p.m. Band of Heathens

3:00 p.m. Joshua Ray Walker

4:00 p.m. Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay

5:00 p.m. Sarah Potenza

Friday 3/15

12:00 p.m. John Paul White

1:00 p.m. Cedric Burnside

2:00 p.m. John The Martyr

3:00 p.m. Nakia & The Blues Grifters

4:00 p.m. Tyler Ramsey

5:00 p.m. Marcus King Band

Saturday 3/16

12:00 p.m. Jamestown Revival

1:00 p.m. Drivin' & Cryin'

2:00 p.m. Garrett LaBeau

3:00 p.m. Marcia Ball

4:00 p.m. Jared Deck

5:00 p.m. The Peterson Brothers