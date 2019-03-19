Robert Ellis Twists The Clichés Of The Traditional Saloon Player

Set List "Passive Aggressive"

"When You're Away"

"Father"

"Nobody Smokes Anymore"

What do you think of when you think of a Piano bar? Is it Billy Joel's "Piano Man?" There's always been something that made me slightly uncomfortable about the piano man, and don't even get me started on dueling pianos. But my guest, Robert Ellis, who dressed in an all-white tuxedo for the occasion, has an answer.

Dangerous, slightly seedy and definitely not offering role model advice, Ellis has embraced the dangerous side to a deliriously fun effect with Texas Piano Man. This Southern Liberace twists the clichés of the saloon player and finds a lot of heart and anguish in the medium.

Did I mention I find the piano bar scene a little odd? Well, like the folks who swing up to the closest seats, I'm two feet from Ellis as he begins his serenade in this session. This is one of my favorite talks, no tip jar needed.