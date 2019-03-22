Look At Emily King Now

Set List "Can't Hold Me"

"Remind Me"

"Georgia"

"Go Back"

"I'm feeling things! This is awesome!" Emily King describes the moment she stood outside with tears in her eyes, and sang aloud the lyrics to the first song she wrote for her new album. That song is called "Remind Me" and it captures the renewed inspiration King found after packing up her New York City life, learning to drive and moving to a small town in the Catskills.

King's entire new album Scenery rings out with joy and hope. The production is a stunning combination of jazz-inflected R&B and '80s pop that's precise but not fussy, textured but never overdone.

King and her musical partner/producer/all-around studio wizard genius, J. Most, made the album during winter in a freezing cold garage studio. They survived thanks to a combination of space heaters and winter hats over headphones.

In this session, King shares stories from the making of Scenery and some of her experiences in the music business. She was signed at a young age and nominated for a Grammy for her 2007 debut. King and her exceptional band perform new music and treat us to the fan-favorite "Georgia" from her 2011 EP. Hear it all in the player.