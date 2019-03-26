Accessibility links
Lucie Silvas On World Cafe

Silvas couldn't believe the tight-knit community of supportive songwriters she found in Nashville. Those collaborators helped Silvas make her latest album, E.G.O.

Lucie Silvas: Powerful Pipes And The Right People

Set List

  • "Black Jeans"
  • "Kite"
  • "Everything Looks Beautiful"

When Lucie Silvas first visited Nashville after a decade of navigating the music industry on her own in the United Kingdom, her first reaction was: "I feel like someone is playing trick on me or something". Lucie couldn't believe the tight-knit community of supportive songwriters she found, and what she intended as a short stay turned into her new home.

Nashville is where Lucie met her now-husband, country artist John Osborne (of Brothers Osborne), who she says saved the way she thinks about music as a career. Nashville is also where she met some of the collaborators who have co-written songs on her latest album, E.G.O., including Natalie Hemby, Daniel Tashian and Tenille Townes. The record is a collage of rock, soul, country, and Motown that's full of attitude and heart. You can hear live versions of some of those songs in our session. Listen in the player.

