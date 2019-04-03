The Suitcase Junket Is A Master Of Musical Imagination

VuHaus

Set List "High Beams"

"Dandelion Crown"

"Everything I Like"

Dried animal bones, thrift store cutlery, gas cans, baby shoes and yes, a suitcase. Matt Lorenz, who records as The Suitcase Junket, has turned all these found objects and more into a one-man band setup unlike anything we've ever seen.

In this unusual session, Lorenz explains how it all works and performs songs from his album, Mean Dog Trampoline, which comes out April 5 and features lyrics just as creative and unique as the instruments he plays. Lorenz also shares how he pulls songs out of a once-moldy guitar that he rescued from a dumpster and gives us a lesson in the ancient technique of throat singing, which allows the vocalist to make more than one pitch at a time. Hear it all in the player.